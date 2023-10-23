Fans are begging the Browns to trade for Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett led the Cleveland Browns to a 4-7 record in 2022 and fans are clamoring for him to return in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Despite being 4-2 after a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns have a problem on their hands. Deshaun Watson, who missed the past two games, returned to the field against Indy but after going 1-of-5 for five yards with an interception, he had to leave the game.
Watson, who was cleared by an independent neurologist who tested him for a concussion, stayed on the sideline. That led to P.J. Walker taking over and he was just 15-of-32 for 178 yards with no touchdowns and a pick.
As they were watching these two struggle in the 39-38 win, Cleveland fans began to pine for former quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett spent just one season in Cleveland but was very well received despite winning just 4-of-11 starts. In those games, he completed 64 percent of his attempts for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and just six picks.
He's now a member of the Washington Commanders as the backup to second-year quarterback Sam Howell. The fact that Howell has the job locked down is fueling the belief that Brissett could be available.
And some are willing to pay just about any price.
While potential draft capital needed might not be known, Zac Jackson says Brissett would be owed just $3 million for the remainder of the season.
But the real question is whether or not this is even a possibility
Could a Browns reunion with Jacoby Brissett happen?
Brissett isn't in the plans long-term for Washington but it might not be easy to get them to part with the veteran. As of now, he's the only backup on the active roster and it's hard to see them feeling comfortable with Jake Fromm taking over.
In addition to the Commanders potential desire to keep him (they're 3-4 and not out of the mix just yet) Cleveland might not want to make such a move.
This year, they focused on adding quarterbacks who could run the same offense as Watson. Last year, that was an issue for them when he replaced Brissett. Having said that, the coaching staff knows him and he knows what they expect. However, this one feels more like a wish than a reality.