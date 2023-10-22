Browns vs. Colts injury report: Deshaun Watson active
Deshaun Watson missed two games but the Cleveland Browns are expected to have their franchise quarterback on the field in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts
By Randy Gurzi
Following a Week 3 win, the Cleveland Browns were hit with some rough news. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans which led to him sitting out the following two games.
Cleveland went 1-1 in those contests as they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 but then came out of their bye to upset the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers last weekend. Now, they're preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts and finally received some good news.
After being able to practice without limitations, Watson is expected to start — barring an unforeseen setback with his strained rotator cuff.
Watson is still listed as questionable on the official injury report and has been joined by Kareem Hunt. The veteran running back who was signed after Nick Chubb went down for the year is fighting through a thigh injury and might not be able to suit up. As a precaution, the Browns signed Deon Jackson to back up Jerome Ford.
All that being said, let's look at the full injury list for Week 7.
Browns injury report
Out:
Sione Takitaki, LB, Hamstring
Questionable:
Deshaun Watson, QB, Shoulder
Harrison Bryant, TE, Hip
Kareem Hunt, RB, Thigh
Greg Newsome II, CB, Hamstring
Colts injury report
Out:
Braden Smith, OT, Hip/Wrist
Kylen Granson, TE, Concussion
Questionable:
Alec Pierce, WR, Shoulder
In addition to the players mentioned, the Colts will be without Grover Stewart who was hit with a league suspension. They're also going to be starting Gardner Minshew once again with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out for the year due to a shoulder injury.