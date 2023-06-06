3 free agent linebackers the Cleveland Browns can target
The Cleveland Browns did a tremendous job this offseason in rebuilding the defense, but are still thin at the linebacker position. There's still time to add some veteran free agents before training camp begins.
On paper, the linebacker room is arguably the weakest on the roster, so it would be wise of Andrew Berry to look toward free agency as he did not draft one this year.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the only bonafide starter in the room and is a player the Browns hope will take the next step this season. Anthony Walker is a proven leader on this team and Sione Takitaki played well in his increased role last season, but both finished the year on IR and are working their way back to health.
Adding another veteran who can be a depth piece would be crucial, being the Browns were seemingly cursed last year at this position.
Jacob Phillips has been plagued by injuries his whole NFL tenure thus far, so that is another reason to go out and add some depth.
Cleveland got some money back on June 1 when the contracts of John Johnson III and Jadeveon Clowney came off the books. Sure, a good chunk could potentially go towards the signing of DeAndre Hopkins, but if not, there is money to spend on the linebacker position.
The Browns are unlikely to add to the defensive tackle room, so they should turn their attention elsewhere on defense.
Here are three free agent linebackers the Browns should target ahead of training camp.
3. Deion Jones
A return to The Land could happen for Deion Jones, who came to the Browns via a trade last year with the Falcons.
Jones was only able to play in 11 games for Cleveland as he missed the first six games of the season due to a knee injury. He was part of the corps that was seemingly cursed in 2022.
In those 11 games, Jones racked up 44 tackles, marking only the second time in his career he did not eclipse the 100-tackle plateau, as he failed to do so in 2018, but missed 10 games that year.
He was okay for the Browns a season ago, but maybe the cards will align again and the two parties can reach a deal. The veteran can still contribute and could improve under the coaching of Jim Schwartz, whose coaching strategy highlighted the best in his players during OTAs.
This could be a fairly cheap one-year deal.