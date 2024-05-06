3 free agents the Cleveland Browns can add prior to OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done a great job adding talent to the roster over the years and he might have his best yet heading into 2024. Not only did he retain the key free agents from their 11-6 campaign but Berry also added Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos and D'Onta Foreman via free agency.
From there, he added several rookies who won't be expected to do any heavy lifting this season but instead develop for the future. That's the sign of a good team with a deep roster but considering the strength of the division the Browns compete in, they might want to continue to look for more talent.
With that being the case, here are three veterans they could add before taking the field for OTAs later in May.
3. Bud Dupree, EDGE
Cleveland doesn't need pass-rush help right now with Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Alex Wright, and Ogbo Okoronkwo playing on the EDGE. But that doesn't mean they wouldn't like to have more players capable of getting after the quarterback.
In 2023, they found themselves dealing with one injury after another and that included seeing Okoronkwo head to the IR. They also had Smith miss portions of games near the end of the season as he started to get banged up.
That's why it wouldn't be a bad idea to add another pass rusher, and Bud Dupree could be a decent fit.
A former first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, Dupree signed a massive free-agency contract in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans. He never made good on that deal as he struggled with injuries. He was released ahead of 2023 but bounced back with 39 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Atlanta Falcons. He's still looking for a new home and the Browns could boast arguably the best rotation by throwing him into the mix.