3 free agents Cleveland Browns fans want, but won't be signed
By Greg Newland
No. 1: DeAndre Hopkins, WR
This last one may be the toughest to handle as a Cleveland Browns fan, but you won’t be able to will DeAndre Hopkins to The Land. I know he played with Deshaun Watson in Houston and had some success, but that doesn’t mean they are destined to play together again.
Like Elliott, Hopkins was a top receiver in this league five or six years ago, but recently he has been plagued by injuries and hasn’t had near the statistical seasons we are used to — and he looked much, much slower after his PED suspension. Not to mention he's still looking for a monster contract that would eat up all the Browns cap for 2023.
Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore are more than capable of handling the load at wide receiver for the Browns. Let’s not forget that you also have David Njoku who is supposedly an elite tight end and requires a large number of touches as well. And there's Marquise Goodwin, who can take the top off a defense and should be thrown into the mix.
My point is, to get a guy like Hopkins you are maxing out your cap space for the season, and likely forcing the organization's hand to trade or move on from a guy like DPJ a year before you want to. Remember, if DPJ has a huge year and leaves, there's still a compensatory pick the Browns can gain.
I know we all want all the past super-stars on the Browns roster, but there is no way this one happens.