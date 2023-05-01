3 Free agents the Cleveland Browns should go grab post NFL Draft
Browns FA target No. 1: Frank Clark, DE
Frank Clark grew up in Cleveland and went to Glenville High School. He ended up going to play at Michigan and was then drafted by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2015 as the No. 63 overall pick in that NFL Draft. He's a three time All-Pro and has been a great defensive end in the league. He just won his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Browns have Myles Garrett and a bunch of young and upcoming talent. They did go out and get Ogbo Okoronkwo in free agency, however, they still need more depth and another veteran to play the spot would be a wise addition.
Jadeveon Clowney had played in this role opposite Garrett for the past two seasons but his time has come and gone and so the Browns need a new guy. Clark would become a fan favorite immediately because of his roots in Cleveland, but more than that he's considered a strong leader from his time with his previous teams.
Clark is only 29 years old and still has something left in the tank. He tallied 39 tackles last year that included eight tackles for losses and five sacks on the quarterback. His price tag could be the only hang-up in the Browns pursuit of the savvy veteran.
It would be great to see Clark in a Cleveland uniform by the start of the season. Hopefully, the Browns could work a deal out and reunite Clark with his hometown and a former teammate like Juan Thornhill. Throw in Jerrick McKinnon, who we discussed earlier and it would be an even better reunion.