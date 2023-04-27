3 hits and 3 misses from Browns GM Andrew Berry in the NFL Draft
Browns Draft Hit: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, 2nd Round
When Berry and the Browns moved up seven spots from 59 to 52 in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was to acquire Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame. It was also the first and only time the team has moved up in a draft-day trade.
Owusu-Koramoah was a first-round-caliber talent but fell when teams were concerned about a heart issue. This allowed him to fall to 52 and for the Browns to draft him.
JOK has a ton of athleticism, talent, speed, and potential, but he needs to be more consistent - and healthy - for Cleveland in 2023. He has missed some time with injuries, but when he's on the field, he's all over the field usually around the ball.
In his first two seasons, he amassed 146 tackles with 94 being solo and 10 for a loss to go with eight pass breakups. JOK could get a chance to really spread his wings and fly in Jim Schwartz's defense and if that's the case, this defense will be tough.
Browns Draft Miss: Tommy Togiai, DT, 4th Round, 2021
As mentioned earlier, Tommy Togiai will compete for a roster spot during training camp. but he is far from a lock to make the final cut.
Berry completely failed to address adding veteran free agent defensive tackles and went the draft route to fill that void. Togiai, coming out of Ohio State, was said to be too small and not as powerful to compete against NFL offensive linemen.
This has checked out thus far, but to be fair to Togiai, he shouldn't have ever been put in a position to play significant snaps. In 18 games, he has 29 tackles (12 solo) and one sack to go with two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Berry did address the defensive tackle position this free agency and any rookie that is drafted, should the team go that route, could help push Togiai out of Cleveland.