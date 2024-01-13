3 Houston Texans to watch against the Browns in Wild Card Round
These 3 Texans are looking to end the Cleveland Browns season and advance Houston to the next round.
The Cleveland Browns are all set for their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Browns are looking to keep their unbelievable season alive with a victory over the AFC South Champions, while the nearly rebuilt Texans want to prove they are for real. Here are three Texans to keep an eye on against the Browns in the Wild Card Round.
3. Jonathan Greenard, DE
Houston pass rusher Jonathan Greenard finished the 2023 regular season leading the team with 12.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. He also tied with Will Anderson in quarterback hits with 22. Greenard is currently listed as questionable for Saturday’s game but is expected to be a go against the Browns.
- 15 Games
- 52 Total Tackles (36 Solo - 16 Assisted - 15 For Loss)
- 22 Quarterback Hits
- 9 Quarterback Knockdowns
- 12.5 Sacks
- 1 Forced Fumble
Greenard will try to keep Joe Flacco under constant pressure while trying to secure at least three tackles in his first start since leaving the Christmas Eve game against the Browns with an ankle injury.
2. Nico Collins, WR
Nico Collins had the best season of his short career, breaking 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and recording eight touchdowns in just 15 games. In the Texans season finale, Collins caught nine receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown, which came off a 75-yard play in the first quarter.
- 15 Games
- 80/109 Receptions
- 1,297 Receiving Yards (86.5 Yards Per Game Average)
- 53 Receiving First Downs
- 8 Touchdowns
The Texans wideout will look to have another big game and bring in at least four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
1. CJ Stroud, QB
Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is currently the front-runner for NFL Rookie of the Year, and it’s clear why. Stroud is eighth in passing yards, third all-time in rookie passing yards, and tied for sixth in all-time rookie passing touchdowns. He averages 273.9 yards per game and has thrown for two or more touchdowns in eight games.
- 15 Games (9-6)
- 319/499 Completions (63.9%)
- 4,108 Passing Yards (273.9 Yards Per Game Average)
- 188 Passing First Downs
- 5 Interceptions
- 23 Passing Touchdowns
- 39 Rush Attempts
- 167 Rushing Yards
- 17 Rushing First Downs
The Ohio State product will be looking to complete at least 16 passes for over 200 passing yards and a touchdown against a tough Cleveland Browns secondary.