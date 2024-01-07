Browns playoff matchup in Wild Card Round is set
The Cleveland Browns will head to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in the NFL Playoffs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns might have been blown out this weekend but they never had any intentions of going all out against the Cincinnati Bengals. They knew they would be the fifth seed regardless of what happened in their finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.
That's why the majority of their starters sat out, including Joe Flacco. With Jeff Driskel, who was just signed to the team, playing quarterback, they lost a lopsided game. But they were more concerned with getting their players healthy and ready to play the winner of the AFC South. Going into their finale, they didn't know who that would be but that's now decided.
While Cleveland was trying to get out of Cincinnati and start their planning, the Jacksonville Jaguars were laying an egg against the Tennessee Titans. Their loss meant the Houston Texans would take the title in the South after they held on against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.
Browns and Texans met in Week 16
This will be a re-match of the game from just a few weeks ago when the Browns headed to NRG Stadium and knocked off the Texans 36-22. Cleveland will have confidence because Joe Flacco threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in that win. Another reason to feel good was the way Amari Cooper dominated.
This was when he broke the record for the most receiving yards in a single game in franchise history after catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. As for their defense, they have to go in expecting this to be a tougher outing.
In Week 16, C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion and Case Keenum got the start. He threw for just 62 yards with two interceptions which is a far cry from what Stroud is capable of.
Coming off an impressive outing against Indy, the rookie is playing at a high level and won't make this one easy on the Browns. It should be an exciting game and the final question is when the game will be played.