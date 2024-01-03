Be prepared for annoyance as Browns name a fifth starting quarterback in 2023
Jeff Driskel will get the start against his old team and will be the fifth starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this season
By Randy Gurzi
Be prepared for the most annoying graphic in all of sports this weekend. Every time someone different takes a snap under center for the Cleveland Browns, the broadcast team will show the number of starters they've had since 1999 and will go into a long rant about the team's futility under center.
This weekend, another name will be added to the list. The Browns announced on Wednesday they would be resting starters in Week 18, including quarterback Joe Flacco. In his place will be newly-signed Jeff Driskel, who was taken from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.
Driskel will be the fifth starter this year and so far, Stefanski has won at least one game with the four previous starters. He's also the first coach in league history to make the postseason with four different starters and will now make it five.
Browns make a wise move in starting Driskel
Going with Jeff Driskel on Sunday is a smart move. While it's true it can help Stefanski win NFL Coach of the Year if he pulls off a win with a fifth starter, the true reason to do this is more strategic. Playing Driskel allows the Browns to see what they have.
They already know what to expect from P.J. Walker, who will be the backup on Sunday. He's 1-1 as a starter and was under center for the majority of the win over Indianapolis as well. Driskel, however, has never played for them. Seeing how he runs the offense gives them more information should they have to turn to a backup. Hopefully, that won't happen, but at least they'll be prepared to make the best call in an emergency.
So in the end, this is a brilliant move as Stefanski continues to play chess. That doesn't mean we won't get slightly annoyed when the narrative shifts on Sunday as if Driskel is starting out of necessity. Just be prepared and enjoy watching a game that won't impact their playoff status one bit.