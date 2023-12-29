Browns add another veteran quarterback ahead of playoffs
With only P.J. Walker behind Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns decided to bring in more depth with Jeff Driskel signing on Friday
By Randy Gurzi
This season has been full of injuries for the Cleveland Browns and that includes losing their No. 2 quarterback. During their win over the Houston Texans, Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a hip injury which landed him on the IR. That moved P.J. Walker back up to the No. 2 spot behind Joe Flacco.
Knowing they've had to start four different quarterbacks this season, it makes sense that Cleveland wasn't comfortable with just two quarterbacks on the roster. There were some available free agents but in the end, they decided to poach someone from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.
On Friday, Cleveland announced they signed Jeff Driskel who has spent time with six different teams since being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since he was signed away from the Arizona practice squad, the Browns had to make him a part of their active roster, which led to Sam Kamara being waived.
It would be safe to assume that Driskel will come in as the third quarterback while learning the offense. However, he shouldn't be counted out as the eventual No. 2 behind Flacco. Not only is he experienced but he brings an extra element to the game with his mobility.
Jeff Driskel fits Kevin Stefanski, Browns offense like a glove
Driskel makes perfect sense for the Cleveland offense under Kevin Stefanski. He stands tall in the pocket at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. Despite his size, he's far from a statue. Driskel is at his best on the move, making his most impactful plays on play-action and roll-outs. He also has the ability to move the ball with his legs, gaining 384 yards and scoring three touchdowns in his 23 appearances.
As a starter, Driskel is just 1-9 with that only win coming with the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2018. He's completed 59.2 percent of his attempts for 2,228 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight picks. Cleveland would prefer to stick with Flacco but they could do much worse than Driskel as an emergency option.