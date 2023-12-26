4 quarterbacks Browns can sign to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson
If the Cleveland Browns aren't sold on P.J. Walker as QB2, they can look to free agency to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson
By Randy Gurzi
Lost in all the injury news for the Cleveland Browns this weekend was the fact that Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a hip injury against the Houston Texans. With Dustin Hopkins and Corey Bojorquez dominating the headlines, it was easy to forget the No. 2 quarterback was hurt during the win.
On Tuesday, it was announced DTR would be placed on the IR, ending his rookie season. Cleveland responded by signing P.J. Walker back to the active roster but they can't feel too comfortable with him as the primary backup considering the struggles he had this year. That's why it would be wise to bring in some competition and these four players could fit the bill.
4. Browns can sign Bryce Perkins
Bryce Perkins has a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and started one game last season. He had just 161 yards with one touchdown and two picks so there's not much to get excited about. Still, he worked under a great offensive mind in Sean McVay and could be a candidate for the practice squad.
3. Browns can sign Colt McCoy
A veteran and former member of the Browns, Colt McCoy has had a solid career as a bakcup. He was supposed to start for the Arizona Cardinals this year as Kyler Murray returned to health but was released after he struggled in the preseason. He was originally replaced by Josh Dobbs, who is now in Minnesota.
2. Browns can sign Jake Luton
After being signed as an undrafted free agent by Jacksonville in 2020, Jake Luton has spent time with five teams. He started three games as a rookie and Jacksonville lost each of those. He also has a rough touchdown-to-interception ratio of 2-to-6. This year, he's been on the Panthers practice squad but was released in early December.
1. Browns can sign Chris Streveler
A Grey Cup Winner with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Chris Streveler has been good in the preseason but was released by the Jets after the Hall of Fame Game against Cleveland. He's appeared in nine games between the Cardinals and Jets and adds another element with his mobility.