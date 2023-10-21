3 Indianapolis Colts to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in week 7
The Browns need to watch these 3 Colts who are looking to advance their team record to 4-3 and remain in second place in the AFC South.
The Indianapolis Colts are welcoming the Cleveland Browns to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday and will be looking to improve their record to 4-3.
After losing first-round rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to shoulder surgery, the Colts will look to Mike Leach product Gardner Minshew II to take over the reins.
Here are three Indianapolis Colts to watch as they look to take down the Cleveland Browns:
3. Gardner Minshew II, QB
Gardner Minshew II is coming off an outing in Jacksonville that saw him throw for 329 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.
Minshew was able to move the ball down the field, hitting seven eligible receivers throughout the game, but ultimately, the Jaguars won the turnover battle, leading to a 37-20 Jacksonville victory.
Minshew II has only played in two games at Lucas Oil Stadium this season, going 11/16 for 155 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
In 2023, Gardner Minshew is 90/138 for 882 yards (147 YPG), three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Look for Minshew to continue moving the ball down the field against the Browns secondary, whether connecting with Michael Pittman Jr on the long ball or a quick check down to one of his backs.