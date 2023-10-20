3 Massive keys to a Cleveland Browns victory against Indianapolis in Week 7
• Flip the field
• Find easy answers
•Cut the head off of the two-headed monster
Defense travels, and this Sunday the Cleveland Browns are taking that defense to Indianapolis to face the Colts. The Browns sit at 3-2 and look to put themselves in the conversation as one of the teams to fear in the AFC. The Colts, who are 3-3, are looking to get back on track after dropping two of their last three games.
With the status of Deshaun Watson once again up in the air, the coaching staff needs to get P.J. Walker ready to roll with the starters again. Given how Walker performed in his first start against San Francisco, even Vegas is confident in the Browns chances of leaving Indianapolis victorious. However, this is the same Colts team that walked into Baltimore and handed them a loss the week before the Ravens dismantled the Browns.
Although the Browns are favored to win, there are still things that the team will need to go their way in order to come back to Cleveland with a 4-2 record. The Colts are not going to lie down and acquiesce to the Browns just because they just beat the hottest team in the NFL. So, what are their keys to victory against the Colts in Week 7?
3 Massive keys to a Browns victory in Week 7
Key to Victory No.3: Win the field position battle
When you have a defense playing at the level the Browns defense currently is, punting is not the worst thing in the world. If Cleveland's offense finds themselves just outside of field goal range, as long as you are in a neutral game script, take a delay of game and punt. Let Corey Bojorquez be a weapon for your team and attempt to pin the Colts offense inside of their own 10-yard line.
Ray Ventrone has his kick coverage units playing at a high level right now. Put faith in your punt team to flip the field and force the Colts into first and 90-plus-yard scenarios. Jim Schwartz’ defense is literally playing at historical levels when it comes to total yards gained.
It's difficult to imagine that the Colts will be able to drive the length of the field and put the ball in the endzone more than one time against this defense. Keep it simple and do not do the Colts any favors by handing them a shorter than necessary field.