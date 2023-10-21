Dawg Pound Daily
3 Indianapolis Colts to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in week 7

The Browns need to watch these 3 Colts who are looking to advance their team record to 4-3 and remain in second place in the AFC South.

By Ethan Simpson

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars / Perry Knotts/GettyImages
1. Zack Moss, RB

Even with Jonathan Taylor’s return from the PUP list, Zack Moss has seen a majority of the Colts overall touches

Last week, in the Colts loss to the Jaguars, Moss (7) had one less carry than Taylor (8) but ran for three more yards, finishing with 21.  

In games that Moss has rushed for over 70 yards, the Colts have secured a victory, but the top-rated Cleveland Browns defense will be the ultimate test for the Colts running back. 

Through five games this season, the Browns defense has allowed an average of just 79.0 rushing yards per game

Look for Zack Moss to attempt to break his 70-yard threshold and secure the Colts another AFC victory against the Browns high powered run defense. 

