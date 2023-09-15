3 Keys for the Browns to beat the Steelers in Week 2 on Monday Night Football
• Win the battle in the trenches
• Let Nick Chubb be Nick Chubb
• Have Watson take shots down the field
Coming into the season, there were a plethora of questions surrounding the usage of Nick Chubb, now that the offense is shifting towards a more pass-first approach.
Well, in Week 1, Chubb did what he always does and that is show up and compete. He rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, and also led the Browns in receptions with four, to go with 21 yards.
Against the 49ers, the Steelers surrendered 188 yards on the ground, including 152 from Christian McCaffrey. This should bode well for Chubb, who can use his shiftiness and elusiveness behind his offensive line and really hurt Pittsburgh.
Chubb doesn't necessarily need to rush the ball 20 times in order for Cleveland to be successful. Last week, the weather had huge ramifications on the game, so the Browns did what they do best and that is run the football.
If the Browns are able to get Chubb going throughout the game, that will open up the pasing lanes for Deshaun Watson. He will get a lot of one-on-one matchups and be able to prove he's well worth the hefty investment the franchise committed to when making the decision to trade for him.
If the passing game gets going early, then that will open up the box for Chubb to maneuver through, so either way, it's a win-win for the offense.
Cleveland is 22-8 when Chubb rushes for triple digits. Monday night, under the bright lights of the national spotlight, we could be on the verge of seeing the Nick Chubb Show.
The Browns have the better running back room in this matchup and that should factor in nicely come Monday evening.