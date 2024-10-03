3 keys for Browns vs. Commanders in Week 5
By Mac Blank
A big game lays ahead for the Browns as the team looks to topple a streaking Washington Commanders squad on the road. Let's take a look at the three keys to a victory for Cleveland ahead of Week 5.
Limit Jayden Daniels
The biggest storyline of the Washington Commanders this year is without a doubt Jayden Daniels. The rookie quarterback is off to a blazing hot start and has his team sitting atop the NFC East at 3-1. He's not just winning either, he's also dominating the stat sheet. Among all NFL QBs Daniels is 3rd in the NFL in passing rating (107.4), 1st in completion percentage (82.1%), and is 4th in yards per pass attempt (8.5). He is getting better week by week as well, scoring five of his seven total touchdowns in the past two games.
On the other hand, the Browns defense certainly hasn't played up to their number one ranking a year ago. In back-to-back weeks, they've lost after the offense gave them leads in the first quarter. It certainly doesn't help that this defense, which is 23rd in the league in turnovers, is facing a QB that has only turned the ball over once - an interception last week against the Cardinals. Cleveland's defense hasn't gotten an interception since Week 18 last year and they'll have to snap that streak on Sunday. They'll need to step up here to keep this game close for the Brown's offense.
Get the run game going.
The Browns offense has not been good, mostly due to bad quarterback play and an offensive line that can't keep Deshaun Watson upright. Running the ball can mask those issues. Cleveland this year is 4th most in passing attempts, which has led to Watson being the highest sacked QB in the league. Running the ball more will help this offense, as the last time the Browns won this season was the only time they've hit the 100-yard mark rushing.
A game that saw the Browns hit a season-high in passing yards as well. Running the ball is also a winning formula specifically built for Watson as he's been 5-1 over the past two seasons when the Browns are over 100 yards rushing for the game.
This week is a perfect week to get it going too. The Commanders are 31st in the NFL in yards per carry at 5.3 yards and have given up over 100 yards rushing in every single game this season. Even if Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines still aren't ready to play on Sunday, both Jerome Ford and Deshaun Watson average over 5 yards per rush. This will help open up the play-action shots down the field and help boost a Cleveland passing offense that's only gaining eight yards per completion which is dead last in the league.
Pressure the QB
The best way to defeat a QB, especially one that's in his first year in the league, is to pressure him. The Commanders have done a great job keeping Daniels clean as he has only been sacked twice in the past two games and was practically kept spotless vs Arizona. He is tough to bring down as he is just as talented running as he is passing, with 218 rush yards and four rushing touchdowns this season.
Cleveland's pass rush looks like a shell of itself compared to last year. This year they are 13th in sacks, which is a big drop off considering they were 6th a year prior. Of course, Cleveland still has the best defensive player on the planet in Myles Garrett, but he is playing through injuries and can only do so much. To no one's surprise, Garrett leads the team in pressures with 20, but no one else has more than six. More than likely he will once again be limited so someone else will have to step up to get after Daniels.