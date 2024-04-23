3 likely targets at each pick for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft
Using the Browns age, RAS guardrails, and team needs to pinpoint possible targets with each of their 2024 NFL Draft selections
Round 5, Pick 156 overall
1. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
Sticking with the theme, Tevin Wallace from Kentucky enters the draft at just 21 years old and has one of the highest RAS of any linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft class at 9.64. Again, that athleticism is very evident on tape when you watch Wallace, as he flies all around the field making plays.
Off-ball linebacker may seem like a bit of a "glaring" need for the Browns heading into the draft. They brought in a couple of veterans in Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to play alongside star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but aside from Tony Fields, who has played well in spurts, and core special-teamer Mohamoud Diabate, they really lack depth, youth, and upside at linebacker.
However, the team rarely plays in a "base" defense with more than one or two backers on the field at any given time. So linebacker may not be as glaring of a need as it seems, but I could still see Cleveland wanting to add another option in this draft.
Wallace would be a great option and should fit well in Schwartz's defense. He has the range to chase down any ball carrier and has a ton of upside in coverage. He will need some coaching to be a reliable early-down player at the next level but his athletic upside and coverage potential could allow him to play all three downs once he grows as a player.
Worst case, Wallace can fly around and make plays on special teams and in spots on coverage downs while he works with Schwartz and Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver to potentially carve out an every-down role moving forward.
2. Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, CFL
The story of the 2024 NFL Draft has to be Qwan'tez Stiggers. Having never played college football (dropping out before playing following the death of his father via car accident), Stiggers got back into football by playing in the Fan-Controlled Football League before making the move to the CFL where he was awarded Most Outstanding Rookie and is now entering the NFL Draft.
With the Toronto Argonauts, Stiggers exhibited impressive ball skills (snagging five interceptions) and a great willingness (and effectiveness) to tackle (50 tackles). Stiggers' size, instincts, and athleticism will make him a popular mid-round target with NFL teams. For the Browns, he is 22 years old with a 9.31 RAS. Cleveland has drafted a cornerback each of the past three years, so even with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Greg Newsome III, and Cam Mitchell in the fold, Stiggers could be a great addition,
3. Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
Jalyx Hunt is a little bit older than what the Cleveland Browns typically look for (just turned 23 years old), but he is built in the mold of exactly what Cleveland looks for in an edge rusher. Hunt, a former safety, is 6-foot-4 and about 250 pounds, with plenty of opportunity to fill out his frame at the next level.
Hunt's athleticism (9.13 RAS) makes him a very intriguing, small-school, prospect with playing experience in the Ivy League at Cornell. You never know how the production off the edge will translate from FCS to the NFL, but Hunt has the tools to make that transition. With his experience at safety and his coverage skills, Hunt could find a role on passing downs, providing some pass rush/coverage versatility to Schwartz's defense that relies heavily on multiplicity and disguise with their personnel.