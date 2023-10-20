3 Massive keys to a Cleveland Browns victory against Indianapolis in Week 7
• Flip the field
• Find easy answers
•Cut the head off of the two-headed monster
Key to Victory No. 2: Finding easy answers for the quarterback
Regardless of who the starting quarterback ends up being, whether it's Deshaun Watson returning from four weeks of inactivity, or the second start for P.J. Walker, it's imperative that Kevin Stefanski finds easy answers for completions early. Establishing a rhythm and fostering some confidence for whichever quarterback takes the field has to be a priority.
The best example of Stefanski setting up his quarterback with easy completions this season came back in Week 3 against Tennessee. Stefanski dialed up some quick game looks to Elijah Moore that got Watson firing in rhythm and let his game expand from there. That needs to be the approach this week as well, regardless of who the signal caller ends up being.
However, instead of Moore being used in the quick game role, Stefanski should get David Njoku the easy early touches against the Colts. Even with the Colts having a strong linebacker room, Indianapolis is giving up the 27th most receiving yards a game to tight ends this season. The time is now to make Njoku a larger focal point for this offense and provide the quarterback with another reliable weapon going forward.
Njoku has only been targeted 22 times through the first five games this season and he has hauled in 19 of those attempts. That volume needs to increase if this offense is going to realize its full potential in the 2023 season. Get Njoku some easy touches early to get the quarterback dialed in while at the same time utilizing one of the team’s most dynamic receiving weapons. Bonus points if Stefanski can get creative and create mismatches for Njoku to exploit.