3 more moves that would make this the perfect Cleveland Browns offseason
So far, this offseason has been impressive for general manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns. They've filled nearly every hole, including the third wide receiver spot when theyadded Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets.
Throw in the Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill signings and this has been an A-plus offseason. That's without even getting into the re-signings, which includes bringing back Anthony Walker, Jr. who was a leader of the defense.
With all that being said, here are three moves that would ensure the Browns had the perfect offseason.
3. Browns should still add another DT in the draft
Tomlinson's addition gives the Browns a run-stuffer in the middle of the line but he's not a traditional 1-tech despite being 324-pounds. While he can play that position, he had his best success with the Minnesota Vikings while setting up as the 3-tech.
He won't blow up the stat sheet with sacks or quarterback pressures but he can be a disruptive force in this role. But in order to let him play to his strengths, Cleveland would be wise to go after another big guy at the position.
Keeanu Benton is a name to watch as the 6-foot-4, 309-pounder from Wisconsin would be an excellent fit. The question is whether or not he lasts until the Browns first pick which is now at pick 73. They do have eight total picks though, so perhaps a trade-up is in order.
Another option is to go with someone such as Zacch Pickens from South Carolina. He's not as big as Benton but is very athletic. He would be another 3-tech but can still work alongside Tomlinson in certain situations while helping to improve their overall depth.