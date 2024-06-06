3 most competitive positions heading into Cleveland Browns training camp
By Mac Blank
In Berea Ohio, the third week of the Cleveland Browns OTAs are underway and fans can finally get a taste of the roster that will take the field come training camp in August. Now while the final camp roster isn't set, we can get a good feel of who has their name written in permanent marker and who will be competing to make the final 53-man roster in a few months.
With how complete this team is, there aren't a lot of spots left. Like any NFL team though, there are a few positions with slots that aren't set in stone, below are those positions
Linebackers
Linebacker might be the only position considered a weakness on this team as the rest of the position group is a giant mystery outside of two players. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a top-three defensive player on the team as he led all off-the-ball linebackers in tackles-for-loss last year on his way to the Pro Bowl.
Beside him will be the soon-to-be 32-year-old vet Jordan Hicks. Hicks is now on his fourth team in 10 seasons and has started every game he's played since 2016. While he isn't what he used to be, his experience and leadership will have him in a starting role.
Behind them, you have newcomers Devin Bush and Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson. Bush was a 2020 first-round draft pick who hasn't played at an elite level since his knee injury his rookie year. On a one-year deal, Bush will have to prove he is worth a spot on the 53 and a spot on the team long term.
Watson is a sixth-round pick known for his ability to tackle and pressure the QB while playing off the ball. According to Pro Football Focus, Watson was second among NCAA LBs in QB pressures. He still has to show he's able to shed blocks and not be a liability in pass coverage, two things he was knocked for going into the draft
The Browns also have two linebackers from last year's roster who contributed on special teams and in the rotation, fourth-year player Tony Field II and second-year player Mohamoud Diabate. Fields was a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 totaling 86 tackles in three years.
Diabate made a name for himself in the preseason last year forcing a fumble and recording a safety vs the Eagles. He made the roster last year as an undrafted free agent and played 62 percent of special teams snaps last year. Behind them, the Browns have three other players listed on the roster that will mostly be practice squad candidates: Charlie Thomas III, Caleb Johnson, and Winston Reid.