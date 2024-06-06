3 most competitive positions heading into Cleveland Browns training camp
By Mac Blank
Wide Receiver
After three years of struggling to get solid depth at the WR position, this is certainly refreshing. Of course, the leader in receiving yards of the AFC North Amari Cooper is returning for the third season in the orange and brown. The second lock in the wide receiver position is newly acquired receiver Jerry Jeudy, whose ability to separate and gain yards after the catch will certainly add to this squad. Third is Elijah Moore who is in the last year of his deal and has to prove he is worth a long-term contract.
Behind the starters come the young players. David Bell was drafted two years ago and Cedric Tillman was drafted only a year ago. Both have combined a total of 605 career receiving yards. Nipping at their heels is fifth-round draft pick Jamari Thrash. It almost seems very certain Thrash will take at least one of their spots as his speed and explosion add another element neither Tillman nor Bell can provide for Cleveland. It's very possible the Browns could carry six WRs like they did last year but nothing is certain.
To round out the position three players were on the team last year that contributed in a minimal role. Michael Woods was drafted in the sixth round in 2022 but hasn't seen the field much due to injury, James Proche returned 22 punts last year and averaged nine yards per return but didn't record a single catch offensively, and Jaelon Darden didn't produce much outside of two big 20 yard kick returns.
Things aren't looking good for either return specialist as the Browns brought in Nyheim Hines to return kicks and punts so just like getting on the field offensively, it will be just equally as hard for special teams. Of course, there are Matt Landers, Ahmarean Brown, and Jalen Camp at the bottom who barring stellar camp performances are "camp bodies" with an unrealistic shot to make the roster even on special teams.