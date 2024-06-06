3 most competitive positions heading into Cleveland Browns training camp
By Mac Blank
Tight Ends
It's easy to overlook this position considering David Njoku had a top-five season in the NFL at his position, leading all tight ends in yards after catch and forced miss tackles. Behind him though, the tight position might have been the worst group on the team.
Both Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins combined for less than 300 total receiving yards and were two of the three lowest blocking grades per pro football focus, a metric that included quarterbacks and wide receivers. Bryant is gone but Akins is here for one more year.
Now while the Browns didn't overexert themselves addressing this position, they made sure to bring in solid competition for the second TE spot. They signed fourth-year player Giovanni Ricci and an undrafted free agent from Wyoming Treylon Welch.
Ricci played three years for Carolina where 65.7 percent of his snaps were blocking, and this makes sense as his 6-3 240-pound build makes him a good matchup blocking in the run and pass. Welch is more of a receiving tight end as he hauled in 53 catches, 616 yards, and seven TDs. To round out the position is Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Who has been on the practice squad since 2022.
Like most years during the Kevin Stefanski- Andrew Berry regime, this roster is air-tight. The last few spots on this roster are at depth and special teams positions. Of course, it will be down to who is the best at each position, but what also factors in is how many players the Browns front office want to keep at each position.
Major injuries last year to the quarterback, running back, defensive line, and defensive back position make you wonder where they will allow more roster spots. The great news is the tight spots will breed excellent competition making the 53-man roster the best possible combination out of the 90 invited this year.