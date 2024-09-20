3 New York Giants to watch for against the Browns in Week 3
By Britt Gerken
We're onto Week 3, which has the Cleveland Browns playing the New York Giants. The Giants are currently 0-2 and have to be contemplating their future. The team is almost definitely regretting signing Daniel Jones to that extension and also letting star running back Saquon Barkley leave in free agency for nothing.
The Giants don't have an extremely talented team. With that being said, they do have a few players that are capable of making a huge impact on the outcome of Sunday's game.
Malik Nabers
In this year's NFL draft, the Giants took a promising wide receiver prospect in Malik Nabers. The LSU standout has performed well so far and has shown why the Giants drafted him.
Nabers had a modest Week 1 performance with only 5 catches and 66 yards. However, in Week 2, he made sure to make his presence felt all game. He finished with 10 catches and 127 yards and he was even able to bring in his first career touchdown. Nabers accounts for over half of the air yards his team has thrown all year.
The Browns need to be aware of Nabers at all points. With Denzel Ward having a shoulder injury and being limited in practice the last two days, it will be interesting to see how the Browns try to stop Nabers on Sunday.
Dexter Lawrence
It has been well documented that the Browns have struggled on the offensive line this year. So far on the young season, the team has surrendered 58 pressures according to PFF. While not all of this can be pinned on the offensive line, this number is still alarmingly high.
Dexter Lawrence, as many fans will remember, is the player that the Giants selected when they got the Browns first-round pick in exchange for Odell Beckham Jr. Lawrence has turned himself into one of the league's best nose tackles. In the first week, he was able to generate 6 pressures and a sack. He was able to do much of the same in the second week.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux is in his third year and is turning into a quality edge defender. Last year Thibodeaux racked up 11.5 sacks and is looking to build off of that for this year.
No one outside of Cleveland knows for sure who is going to be starting for at left tackle in this week's game. If it is James Hudson, this might be a matchup that the Giants try to exploit to make Deshuan Watson feel the pressure and uncomfortable.