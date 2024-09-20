3 New York Giants to watch for against the Browns in Week 3

Through two weeks, four receivers have accounted for over half of their team's share of air yards:



🔹 Calvin Ridley, Titans (60.2%)

🔹 Malik Nabers, Giants (57.9%)

🔹 Davante Adams, Raiders (55.2%)

🔹 George Pickens, Steelers (53.0%) pic.twitter.com/WrVNoNEVNc