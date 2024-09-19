3 bold predictions: Browns get vintage Amari Cooper vs. Giants in Week 3
By Randy Gurzi
A win in Week 2 moved the Cleveland Browns to 1-1 on the season and there's a very good chance they improve to 2-1 this weekend.
As long as they don't overlook the New York Giants, who come in at 0-2, the Browns should be able to pull off the win at home. Doing so would be a huge confidence booster for a team that wasn't looking too hot after their Week 1 performance.
With that being said, let's look ahead to the meeting with the Giants and offer up some bold predictions.
3. Martin Emerson records pick-six
Martin Emerson announced his arrival to the NFL when he recorded one of the most impressive preseason pick sixes the Browns have ever seen while playing the Jaguars. In Week 14 of the 2023 season, he again made his presence known when he recorded interceptions off of Trevor Lawrence.
On Sunday, he nearly came up with another gorgeous interception but just couldn't hang onto the ball as he went to the ground.
In this first bold prediction, Emerson does come away with an interception and runs it back for a touchdown. After leading the team with four last season, he gets their first one this year in Week 3 and makes it memorable.
2. Giants rushing attack is held under 50 yards
The Giants had a strong showing on the ground in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders but that wasn't the case in Week 1 against Minnesota. This week, they'll be up against the best defense they faced yet and that will pose a challenge for Devin Singletary and the rest of their backfield.
Against Dallas, the Browns gave up 93 yards rushing. The following week, they surrendered 127 yards but in all honesty, they were better against the run. A broken play from Lawrence resulted in a 33-yard gain but overall, they did a decent job of not letting things get out of hand.
Look for them to have their best showing yet in Week 3 as they hold the Giants to under 50 yards on the ground.
1. Amari Cooper goes for 150 yards, 2 TDs
Amari Cooper is off to the worst start of his NFL career. The Browns' No. 1 wideout had 1,250 yards on 72 receptions last year with five touchdowns. The year prior, he went for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns on 78 receptions.
Through two games this year, he has just 27 yards on five receptions — an average of 5.4 yards per grab.
What's frustrating is that he's getting open but already has three drops on the year. Thankfully for Cleveland, Jerry Jeudy has been stepping up, but it feels like a matter of time before Cooper gets on track. This final bold prediction is that he does this against the Giants, who were once a divisional rival for Coop.
He hasn't exactly lit New York up in his career, with 349 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. But the Giants don't boast an impressive secondary this year which is why Cooper can take advantage. Look for him to catch fire and record 150 yards with two touchdowns.