Coach's Corner: Worst call of Week 2 from Browns coaches
By Britt Gerken
2023's NFL Head Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski has some explaining to do. The Cleveland Browns were in control for most of the day during Week 2, yet they found themself almost blowing the game. One of the main reasons it could've happened was an illogical play call from Stefanski.
With Cleveland leading by only three points, Stefanski had a chance to drain valuable time off the clock, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars minimal time to score while being trapped deep in their own end of the field. Instead, Stefanski opted to call a play-action pass on a third-and-six with only 1:37 left to go in the game.
The pass ended up being incomplete and stopped the clock. This allowed the Jaguars to start their last possession of the game with 1:27 left on the clock instead of closer to 50 seconds. What made the decision even worse was that the Jaguars had no timeouts left. The Browns gifted them an extra 40 seconds of game time to mount a game-winning drive.
The Browns' defense was able to get a stop one more time, not allowing the Jaguars to score the touchdown that they needed. Stefanski is lucky that this did not come back to bite him. It would've been typical of Cleveland's luck to be winning most of the game just to make a silly mistake to cost the team the win.
What's important at the end of the day is that the Browns won the game. Hopefully Stefanski learns from this mistake and doesn't repeat in later on in the season.