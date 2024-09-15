4 winners & 3 losers from Browns Week 2 win over the Jaguars
By Randy Gurzi
This week should feel much better. The Cleveland Browns improved to 1-1 after escaping Jacksonville with an 18-13 win over the Jaguars.
They're now going to head back home and prepare for the New York Giants. While they're ready to start looking forward, we have time to look back at this game and identify four winners and three losers from the team's first victory on the season.
Winner: Corey Bojorquez, P
Head coach Kevin Stefanski had a decision to make and made the right one. With a 16-13 lead, the Browns were facing a fourth-and-27 from the Jacksonville 27 with two minutes to play. He could have brought out Dustin Hopkins for a career-long kick, or he could try and pin them deep.
Stefanski went with the latter and Corey Bojorquez delivered by punting it 39 yards, downing the ball at the two. The defense responded with Alex Wright sacking Trevor Lawrence in the end zone, helping seal the win.
Bojorquez punted the ball five times for 218 yards, with three of them landing inside the 20. He's an absolute weapon, especially in close games.
Loser: Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper had a sensational start to his Cleveland Browns career. He was the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, even going for 1,250 yards in 2023 despite dealing with a quarterback carousel.
So far in 2024, however, things have not gone Cooper's way.
In Week 1, he had 16 yards on two receptions and dropped a deep pass late in the game. That one could have been a touchdown and while it wouldn't have changed the outcome, it could have been a huge boost for the offense.
This week, Cooper had more struggles as he dropped another couple of passes. He also ran backward on a catch during a late drive that forced the Browns to go for it on fourth-and-inches.
Winner: Alex Wright, EDGE
After Bojorquez pinned the Jags deep, Alex Wright delivered. The third-year defensive end recorded his first sack of the season, which resulted in a safety.
That made it an 18-13 game, which proved to be the final score.
Loser: James Hudson III, OT
Starting in place of Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, James Hudson was flagged for holding on a receiver reverse to Jerry Jeudy. While the play didn't go anywhere, the hold could have been devastating since it set them up with a first-and-20. The Browns rebounded thanks to a sensational grab from Jerry Jeduy but Hudson put them in a hole early.
Winner: Jerry Jeudy, WR
Jerry Jeudy was one of the few bright spots in Week 1 and was even better in Week 2. While he didn't score a touchdown this week (he did against Dallas), Jeudy had 73 yards on five receptions.
Jeudy has been a great fit in this offense, making the offseason trade look brilliant.
Loser: Greg Newsome II, CB
Cleveland had the game in full control, even with the offense stalling out after the opening drive. Their defense was firing on all cylinders and had a 16-3 lead with the third quarter winding down. That's when the Jags struck.
Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas, Jr. downfield for a 66-yard gain as he was able to get positioning on Greg Newsome II to haul in the pass.
Newsome tackled Thomas at the Cleveland six and two plays later, Travis Etienne ran it in from four yards out. The Browns held on for the win thanks to the defense, but Newsome would have liked a mulligan here.
Winner: Deshaun Watson, QB
What a difference a week makes.
Deshaun Watson was arguably the biggest weakness on the Browns' offense in the loss to Dallas, but he looked far better against the Jaguars. It was clear on the opening drive that he felt more confident as he carved up the defense for 83 yards on 7-of-8 passing. Watson capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run, to give his team a 7-0 lead.
He wasn't great from that point on, finishing with 186 yards passing. Still, he made some clutch throws and didn't turn the ball over. That's a win after the disastrous start he had to the season in Week 1.