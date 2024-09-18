Do the Browns need to be concerned about Denzel Ward?
By Britt Gerken
Denzel Ward has been having an amazing start to the 2024 season. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns star cornerback almost intercepted two passes. This week he was able to almost pick off Trevor Lawrence too.
He has consistently been around the ball and breaking up passes — which is the norm for his career.
However, Ward is once again dealing with injuries. It's been well documented that Ward has had several issues with concussions throughout his career. In Sunday's game he was dealing with a different injury.
Unfortunately for Ward, the injuries are starting to mount up. He had a shoulder injury last year as well that he suffered in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That particular shoulder injury caused him to miss two games. This should be very concerning to the Browns.
Since Ward came into the league he has never played a full season's worth of games. Luckily the Browns are in a spot where they have some depth with Greg Newsome.
However, Newsome is not the same impact player the Ward is. The team needs Ward to be on the field to take their defense to the next level. Ward makes a huge impact on the defense's ability to shutdown opponent offenses. Together, Ward and Martin Emerson are two of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.
When fully healthy, the defense has the capability of being truly dominant. As noted by Ken Carman, the defense forced almost half of the Jaguars plays on offense to go for either no yards or a loss. Hopefully Ward is able to avoid missing games and the defense can keep being dominant as the season continues.
More Browns News