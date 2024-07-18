Browns CB Denzel Ward among NFL execs, coaches, and scouts top-10 cornerbacks
ESPN is releasing their 2024 NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts position rankings, and the cornerbacks were the focus on Thursday. The Cleveland Browns lockdown defender Denzel Ward appeared on this year's top-10 list, coming in as the second-ranked cornerback ahead of the upcoming season.
Ward, who is entering his seventh season with the Browns, has become one of the league’s premiere pass defenders. Ward allowed 34 receptions on 66 attempted passes (51.5%) and three touchdowns while racking up 34 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2023. Ward’s inability to remain on the field for an entire season is the only thing keeping the Ohio State product from becoming the league’s most dominant defensive back.
A Look At The Numbers:
2018:
- 13 Games
- 53.7 Reception Percentage
- 53 Total Tackles (41 Solo - 12 Assisted)
- 11 Passes Defended
- 5 Stuffed Pass
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
- 3 Interceptions
2019:
- 12 Games
- 44.9 Reception Percentage
- 44 Total Tackles (38 Solo - 6 Assisted)
- 11 Passes Defended
- 1 Stuffed Pass
- 1 Fumble Recovery
- 2 Interceptions
- 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020:
- 12 Games
- 55.1 Reception Percentage
- 46 Total Tackles (38 Solo - 8 Assisted)
- 18 Passes Defended
- 1 Stuffed Pass
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 2 Interceptions
2021:
- 15 Games
- 62.0 Reception Percentage
- 43 Total Tackles (34 Solo - 9 Assisted)
- 10 Passes Defended
- 3 Interceptions
- 1 Defensive Touchdown
2022:
- 14 Games
- 59.3 Reception Percentage
- 53 Total Tackles (42 Solo - 11 Assisted)
- 15 Passes Defended
- 1.5 Stuffed Defended
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
- 3 Interceptions
2023:
- 13 Games
- 51.5 Reception Percentage
- 34 Total Tackles (30 Solo - 4 Assisted)
- 11 Passes Defended
- 1 Stuffed Pass
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 2 Interceptions
Ward signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid corners in the league, but restructured his contract earlier this year to free up cap space. If Ward can continue to excel in the Browns secondary and remain healthy throughout the 2024 season, the 5’11, 190-pound cornerback could break his previous career-high numbers.