Browns predicted to put up another winning season in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
In 2023, the Cleveland Browns overcame the odds and pulled off an 11-6 campaign. They were able to navigate through a multitude of injuries, including the loss of Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Deshaun Watson, and Jedrick Wills, Jr.
Their defense led the way, with Myles Garrett winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. They also had the Head Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski and Assistant Coach of the Year, Jim Schwartz.
Even with all their stars returning, the Browns are still being overlooked by many members of the media. That doesn't hold for USA Today's Touchdown Wire, however, as Natalie Miller just released a prediction that Cleveland will go 11-6 again.
That's the same record they had one year ago but to pull that off in 2024 would be slightly more impressive. While they're hopeful Watson plays all year — and expect Chubb back at some point — the Browns are facing the toughest strength of schedule this season.
Even so, Miller believes their offense will be improved in 2024. If that's the case — and it's easy to believe it will be — Cleveland will be a difficult opponent for anyone due to their balance.
"Boasting one of the most complete teams in football the Cleveland Browns look to recapture some of the magic Joe Flacco left behind towards the end of the 2024 season. With Deshaun Watson back in the helm operating what stands to be one of the better offensive units in the league, this Browns team should be set up for success on both sides of the ball." — Miller, Touchdown Wire
Cleveland had the No. 1 yardage defense in 2023 and they not only return star players such as Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Martin Emerson, Jr., and Denzel Ward but they also added talent to the mix. The Browns signed Jordan Hicks, who will be an upgrade at middle linebacker and used their second-round selection on Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State.
Offensively, they brought in Jerry Jeudy to bolster the passing attack on offense and have more depth on the offensive line with Zak Zinter being selected in Round 3.