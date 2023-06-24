3 nightmare scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have high expectations heading into 2023, but these three nightmare scenarios could put those plans in jeopardy.
2. Nick Chubb starts to slow down
Nick Chubb has been the bell cow in the backfield of the Browns since entering the league in 2018. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in all but his rookie season. (Thanks, Hue)
Chubb has averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his career, which puts him in a class of his own. In 2022, he set career-highs in rushes (302) and yards (1.525), while tying a career-best with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has Chubb listed as the third-best running back entering 2023, being only Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.
Everybody loves Chubb and some will even call you mean names if you even suggest that he could potentially be traded. However, every running back starts to decline eventually and if that is this year for Chubb, can the Browns overcome that?
He will turn 28 in December, which is a strange age for running backs as some have continued to excel while others have started to dwindle. How much wear and tear will he endure this season? Well, it could be less as Kevin Stefanski wants to air it out more with Watson under center.
Chubb likely won't see nearly as many touches as he did a season ago, which is good for both him and the Browns. He should be limited and hopefully fresh for a playoff run, where time of possession is crucial.
The running back room is thin currently with Jerome Ford designated for a larger role in 2023 and to be Chubb's backup. DPD's own Randy Gurzi gives you three realistic running backs the Browns could sign.
Nick Chubb is one of the upper-echelon running backs in the NFL, but if he starts to slow down and regress, that could spell doom and gloom for the brown and orange.