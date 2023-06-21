3 realistic running backs Cleveland Browns could sign
The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a running back, but not a big-name. With that being the case, here are three realistic options for them to target.
By Randy Gurzi
Right now, the Cleveland Browns are set at running back with Nick Chubb leading the way. They also believe in Jerome Ford as their No. 2 back, even if his experience in the NFL is limited. Beyond that, they might not be completely sold.
That's why reports have surfaced that Cleveland could be in the market for another running back. Mary Kay Cabot says they're interested in making a move, but it won't be for a big-name player such as Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook who was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings.
So with that in mind, here are three players who seem to be more realistic targets ahead of training camp.
3. Kenyan Drake
A third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Kenyan Drake has never been a workhorse back. Even during his days with the Crimson Tide, he split time in the backfield — most famously sharing the field with Derrick Henry.
In the NFL, he began with the Miami Dolphins and had 1,532 yards in 54 appearances. He was then traded to the Arizona Cardinals where he had 1,598 yards in 23 games. His best season as a pro came with the Cards, running for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020.
Most recently, Drake was with the Baltimore Ravens and had 482 yards rushing, 89 receiving, and five total touchdowns. He's now 29 years of age but still had 4.4 yards per attempt in 2022.
Drake doesn't have the wear and tear other backs at his age do, since he was used sparingly for the majority of his career. That, coupled with his skill as a receiver, makes him an interesting option for the Browns.