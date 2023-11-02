3 pending free agents the Browns need to extend before season's end
These three pending free agents have become vital to the Cleveland Browns success and should be extended before the season ends
By Randy Gurzi
2. Maurice Hurst, DT
Andrew Berry has never been shy about taking risks. The Cleveland general manager has signed players coming off of injuries such as Takk McKinley as well as players who were simply gone from the league such as Malik McDowell. The moves haven't always worked out but he's had his share of success. There's no greater example of this than Maurice Hurst.
A former top prospect, Hurst started his career with the Oakland Raiders after falling to the fifth round due to a heart condition. He got off to a hot start but was released in 2021. From there, he joined the San Francisco 49ers but battled injuries throughout that tenure. His final one came in August of 2022 when he tore his bicep, ending his season before it began.
Fully healthy again in 2023, Hurst signed with the Browns on a one-year deal and has had a major impact on their defense. He's appeared in all seven games with 15 tackles and a half-sack — but it's been his run defense that's really been surprising. Known as a three-technique who can rush the passer, he's been able to clog running lanes with ease under Jim Schwartz.
As if that wasn't enough of a reason to keep him around, he also turned in what might wind up being the play of the year against Seattle. Hurst batted a Geno Smith pass into the air and was able to track the ball down for an impressive interception.
Hurst has proven to be an asset and should be locked up as soon as possible.