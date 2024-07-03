3 players the Browns could trade ahead of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Not only has general manager Andrew Berry built the most complete roster the Cleveland Browns organization has seen since returning to the league, but it's also one of the best in the NFL. With talent from top to bottom, there are very few holes throughout the depth chart.
While initially it appears there are no spots up for grabs due to the talent, that could change in a hurry. With younger players pushing for snaps, the Browns could look to trade a few of their contributors from 2023 rather than release them and get nothing in return.
Here we look at three players who could be replaced by someone on the bench, making them ideal targets for the trade block.
3. Jerome Ford, Running Back
When Nick Chubb was injured in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jerome Ford was pushed into a starting role. A fifth-round pick in 2022, Ford had just 12 yards on eight rushing attempts as a rookie. In Week 1 as the No. 2 back, he had 36 yards on 15 attempts.
He surpassed those numbers easily with 106 yards on 16 attempts against the Steelers — although he was aided by a 69-yard run in the third quarter. That was the story of the season for Ford, who finished with 813 yards on the ground but had 32.7 percent of his yardage come from eight breakaway runs.
With Chubb still working his way back from his knee injury, Ford is expected to work in a committee with D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Even so, there's a scenario where Foreman proves to be capable of carrying the load and the Browns move on from Ford — with Chubb potentially returning earlier than anticipated.
If the Browns believe Ford is expendable, they could look to send him to a running back-needy team. The Dallas Cowboys are one that comes to mind but an injury elsewhere could prompt another franchise to be willing to send a pick to Cleveland in exchange for the third-year back.