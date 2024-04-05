3 players the Browns should extend ahead of 2024 and 2 they should not
The Browns should keep some of their talent beyond 2024 but not all
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns roster has enough talent that they were able to win 11 games in 2023 despite losing their starting quarterback for 11 games and their superstar running back for 15. Those weren't the only injuries either as Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were eventually joined on the IR by Grant Delpit, Maurice Hurst, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jedrick Wills — among others.
Even slightly better luck in this department should lead to success for the Browns. They've also made sure to bolster a few areas of concern including running back and wide receiver heading into 2024. While they're focused on being better this season, we take a minute to highlight five players who are in the final year of their deals and identify which ones should be extended.
Browns should extend: Tony Fields II, LB
Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Tony Fields II didn't see the field much as a rookie. The West Virginia product played just 127 snaps in 10 games — all on special teams. After that, he saw an uptick in usage on special teams, playing 65 percent of the snaps in 2022 and 67 percent in 2023. He also played in the base defense more with 512 snaps over the past two years.
Fields enters year four with 44 appearances and 10 starts under his belt. He's been credited with 86 tackles, one interception — which he returned for a touchdown — and two fumble recoveries. One of those recoveries was in the end zone for a touchdown against Indianapolis.
He's not a household name but he's proven to be a capable defender when called upon and has experience on every unit of special teams. Cleveland's front office understands the importance of these units, and when you throw in their trust in him as a backup linebacker, it makes sense to retain this key role player.