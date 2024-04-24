3 players Browns could trade up for in the second round of NFL Draft
These 3 prospects should be monitored closely by the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
1. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
With Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore on the roster, the wide receiver position doesn't feel like a need for the Browns. That’s not necessarily the case, however, since both Cooper and Moore are scheduled for free agency in 2025.
Extending one of those players feels like an option but it might be too much to expect both to return. That's why the Browns have been looking at wideouts quite a bit leading up to the NFL Draft.
One player they monitored during the combine and later had a top-30 visit with was Troy Franklin from Oregon.
Franklin stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 176 pounds. As his size suggests, he's not one to win many contested battles but he's great when it comes to creating separation. Last season, he racked up 1,383 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Ducks while averaging 17.1 yards per completion.
His 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash doesn't accurately tell how fast he plays as Franklin proved he can get past defensive backs with ease.
Cleveland has struggled to find receivers in the draft but they haven't taken one before Round 3 under Andrew Berry. If they want to find a young player to build around, they're going to have to be more aggressive than that. Perhaps that happens with Franklin, who would be worth moving up for.