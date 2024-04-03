Browns met with a top wide receiver prospect
The Browns might not be done adding wide receivers just yet
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns added Jerry Jeudy recently, which means they're now three deep at wide receiver. Jeudy joins an impressive group that already contains Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore — as well as Cedric Tillman and David Bell who were selected in Round 3 of the 2023 and 2022 NFL Draft respectively.
Despite the depth, they're not done looking at wideouts. On Tuesday, it was reported that Troy Franklin was in Berea, meeting with the Browns.
This isn't the first time they've shown interest in the Oregon wideout either. During the NFL Combine in February, Franklin was one of the players the Browns spent time with. They also kicked the tires on Xavier Worthy from Texas, Malik Washington from Virginia, and Jermaine Burton from Alabama while in Indianapolis.
Why are the Browns still interested in adding a receiver?
It might seem strange that the Browns would be looking into receivers still following their trade for Jerry Jeudy. His arrival, and three-year extension, made it seem as though this position was set.
However, that's not the case beyond 2024. Right now, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are each under contract for just one more year. Jeudy was extended and will stick around for a while but Cleveland is likely trying to find a younger and more affordable option to pair him with for 2025 and beyond.
They have Cedric Tillman and David Bell but neither has done enough to convince them they can handle a full-time workload.
Franklin had a huge campaign in 2023, going for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 receptions for the Ducks. He's likely going to be a second-round pick and it might even be a stretch for Cleveland to expect him to be there at No. 54.