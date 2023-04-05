3 players the Cleveland Browns can trade during the 2023 NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns trade piece No. 2: Jordan Elliott, Defensive Tackle
Cleveland has been making moves at defensive tackle and it doesn't appear they're done. They already landed a big fish when they signed Dalvin Tomlinson but reports prove they could be looking for another starter as they're bringing in veteran Al Woods for a visit.
Even if Woods doesn't join, the Browns have shown their hand. They still don't feel too hot about their defensive tackles, even with Tyrsten Hill and Maurice Hurst signed as depth pieces. Cleveland is also being linked to defensive tackles in mock drafts still since their inability to stop the run cost them several games last season.
Jordan Elliott was one of the starters at D-tackle last season and in his third year in the NFL, he had a lot of issues when it came to stopping the run. Overall, he scored just 33.0 in run defense according to Pro Football Focus.
To be fair, he was asked to be the primary run-stopper with Taven Bryan and Perrion Winfrey alternating next to him. Elliott, a former third-round pick from Missouri, was never known for being a stud in this area which means he was set up for failure by former defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
Perhaps he does better playing for Jim Schwartz but there's also a chance Cleveland could cut their ties. He's a player that could become expendable with one more addition to the defensive line and at 25 years of age, he could still net a late-round pick or be used in a package to move up if the Browns elect to do so.