CBS Sports has dream picks for the Browns in recent 3-round mock draft
Anyone who thinks the Cleveland Browns can't find talent in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft needs to check out the latest 3-round mock draft from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.
In this mock, Trapasso does try and predict trades (which is nearly as impossible as predicting the actual draft). He doesn't have Cleveland moving from their spots, instead staying put and making selections at No. 74 and No. 98.
And with each of those picks, they hit home runs with Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and Boise State safety JL Skinner joining the team.
Browns pick at No. 74
Cleveland has already made one huge investment in the defensive line as they brought in Dalvin Tomlinson but they can use another starter — and a run-stuffing nose tackle is still in the cards given the fact that Tomlinson played the 3-tech for Minnesota the past two seasons.
That's where Benton would come in. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds, he was impossible to move while playing for the Badgers. He's also incredibly experienced, spending four seasons at Wisconsin and starting for the majority of that time.
The one knock on Benton is his play in the pass-rushing department. However, that won't matter in Cleveland. They have players who can get into the pocket and cause damage. What they need is someone to eat blocks and allow their pass rushers and linebackers to get free to make plays. That's what Benton can do.
Browns pick at No. 98
Cleveland added Juan Thornhill in free agency, so they have their starting free safety. They also feel good about Grant Delpit playing strong safety, and he was coming into his own at the end of the year.
They still could use some depth though, especially with Ronnie Harrison on the way out. That's where Skinner makes a lot of sense.
He has elite size at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds and is versatile enough to play in coverage and come up to make the hit in the run game. Skinner could be the third safety from day one and has the ability to one day be a starter.
Adding these two would round out the defense and offer up excellent value for the Browns, making this a dream scenario.