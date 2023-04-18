3 players the Cleveland Browns could trade for on draft night
We are now just over a week away from the 2023 NFL Draft. This night used to be the highlight of the season as the Cleveland Browns have historically had early-round picks. The organization now has Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore on the roster, but because of those trades, they won’t have a pick until round three of the 2023 draft.
Some may be sad that the draft is no longer a focal point of the offseason, but after years and years of struggle, I’m happy to have a team I feel can be competitive.
Even though the Browns don’t have a ton of draft picks, they still could be active on draft night. Here are three players that the team could look to make a trade for.
Cleveland Browns trade prospect No. 3 – Josh Allen, Edge
One of the biggest prospects who could be traded on draft night is Josh Allen, the talented pass rusher who will be entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
Not only have the Jaguars beefed up their defensive front, but Allen also isn’t a great fit in the new 3-4 scheme they are planning to run. Allen was a Pro Bowler in 2019 as a rookie with 10.5 sacks and has only topped seven and a half sacks since.
Allen likely wouldn’t require a lot in return as he has a $10 million cap hit and is in the final year of his contract. I think he would be extremely valuable on the Browns roster for the 2023 season, but it would be extremely difficult for the organization to retain him long-term.
Although I would be ecstatic to see this trade happen, I’ll admit it may be a bit of a long shot. Even with the Browns additions this offseason, they need another elite pass rusher.