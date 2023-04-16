3 players who could fall into Cleveland Browns lap in 2023 NFL draft
Browns target No. 1: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
With Dalvin Tomlinson signed this offseason, the Browns have one of their starting defensive tackles figured out. The other spot is up for grabs and they've thrown a few names into the mix there.
Jordan Elliott is the favorite right now but Cleveland added Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill to the roster and they'll be given the chance to compete. They're likely not done either as they met with veteran Al Woods but will probably wait to make a move on any more free agents until after the draft.
One player who could be selected and given a shot to compete for a starting gig right away is Gervon Dexter, Sr. out of Florida. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Dexter was in Berea on Friday meeting with the Browns who are continuing to kick the tires on any defender they believe will help round out their roster.
Dexter is a powerful player that can bully offensive linemen when he gets his hands right. He will need to improve upon his technique, which is typically true of all rookies, but the sky is the limit due to his mix of power and athleticism.
Even with his impressive traits, Dexter might not go very early in the draft at all. His lack of production as a pass rusher could push him into the the third round, which means a potential starter could end up falling to the Browns.