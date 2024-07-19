3 players who will be perfect for the Browns practice squad
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2024 season and their trip to West Virginia for a second consecutive season to kick off training camp on July 25th. The Browns are coming off a playoff appearance in 2023 and a busy offseason that saw plenty of roster holes get filled to further their postseason chances this season.
With these moves being made, here are three players who would be perfect for the Browns practice squad in 2024:
Vincent Gray, CB
Vincent Gray was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan following the 2022 draft. Gray spent the 2022 season on the Saints practice squad before being claimed by the Rams off waivers in Spring 2023 but failed to make final cuts following preseason.
The Browns signed Gray to their practice squad this past November, and he eventually made his lone appearance in Week 18 against the Bengals. Gray totaled five tackles and two passes defended in Cleveland’s 14-31 loss to the Bengals.
Cleveland’s cornerback room is one of the best in the league, and Gray is a relatively inexperienced and unproven NFL player. Still, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back showcased his potential against a division rival, making him an excellent candidate for the practice squad as a reserve.
Michael Woods II, WR
Michael Wood II was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver made 10 appearances as a rookie, catching five passes for 45 yards and three first downs. Woods was looking to increase his workload in 2023, but a torn Achilles in April sidelined the pass catcher before the season even began.
The injury wasn’t the only setback Woods faced in 2023, in December, Woods was suspended for the final six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s conduct policy. The offseason acquisition of Jerry Juedy, Jamari Thrash being drafted in the fifth round, and Cedric Tillman’s projected breakout season all stand in the way of Woods returning to the active roster. Woods's experience in the locker room and his chemistry with Watson make him an excellent option for the practice squad as a potential stand-in.
Isaiah Thomas, DE
The Cleveland Browns selected Isaiah Thomas in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-5, 266-pound defensive end appeared in 10 games during his rookie season, recording nine total tackles, two passes defended, and a sack.
Heading into his second year in Cleveland, Thomas suffered a knee injury that required surgery in 2023 against the Jets during their preseason matchup at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Thomas was cut in August 2023, spent the entire season on Cleveland’s practice squad, and signed a reserve/future contract in January.
While the depth Cleveland has at the defensive end position puts the Browns in a great position heading into 2024, the possibility of an injury and the need for a quick replacement is always a factor. Thomas’ knowledge of the playbook and how the defense works makes him a perfect candidate for the practice squad in the event that he is needed on the active roster.