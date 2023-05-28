3 under the radar potential roster cuts the Browns should target
By Randy Gurzi
General manager Andrew Berry deserves a lot of credit for the work he's done this offseason for the Cleveland Browns. Not only did he fill several holes on defense, but he's also put more weapons around Deshaun Watson as they aim to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
His additions have made things tight in the race for the 53-man roster but that doesn't mean more competition shouldn't be added should it come available. With that being said, here are three potential under-the-radar cuts Cleveland should keep an eye on.
3. K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars added LSU linebacker K'Lavin Chaisson who was a stand-up pass rusher and was expected to stay in a similar role in the NFL. However, he enters his fourth season and has yet to break through in this department.
Chaisson has just 60 tackles and three sacks in three seasons and the Jags even declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. While it's true he hasn't been a force off the edge, he did grade well in pass coverage according to PFF, and was better against the run than the pass.
Cleveland already has plenty of players for the defensive line but if Chaisson were to be released, he could be an interesting addition to their linebacking corps. He has plenty of size to hold up against the run as an outside linebacker 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds) and it wouldn't hurt to have a linebacker who could get after the quarterback as well.
Of course, he would be considered a reclamation project but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could surely find a way to use his talent.