Cleveland Browns way too early 53-man prediction following 2023 NFL Draft
With the 2023 NFL Draft now behind us, we have a better idea of what the Cleveland Browns roster will look like when the regular season begins.
Now to help fill the lull between the draft and the start of camp, here's a prediction of exactly how that roster will look at Week 1.
Browns 53-man roster prediction following the 2023 NFL Draft
Things could surely change with more free agents potentially being added, but for now, here's our way-too early 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Josh Dobbs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson enters his first full season as the Cleveland quarterback. The offense will be tailored to him from the start and the Browns have done a good job filling in the roster with players who can run a similar system in practice.
The one question with the quarterbacks will be how they feel about Kellen Mond. He and Dorian Thompson-Robinson both have the potential to develop into a QB2 but Josh Dobbs has a guaranteed contract. Did they pay him that much as insurance against landing a QB they liked, and if so will they simply cut bait with Mond who was stashed on the roster all of 2022?
In the end, that's likely what happens since Dobbs has proven he can get it done in the NFL and DTR is a recent draft pick with a high ceiling.
Running Back (3):
Nick Chubb
Jerome Ford
Hassan Hall
For the past several years, the Browns have had one of the best running back duos in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Heading into 2023, they're not expected to lean as heavily on the ground game, and that's evident by their offseason approach.
Cleveland let Hunt walk in free agency and has done nothing to replace him. That means 2022 fifth-round pick Jerome Ford is ready to move to RB2. As for the RB3 spot, John Kelly will have to beat out Hassan Hall, an undrafted free agent signing. Kelly is talented and a powerful runner but he's also 26 and has yet to play in a regular season game.
As for Hall, he's not exactly young for a rookie — after playing in the NCAA for five years. However, he has experience as a return man and keeping him means they can consider moving on from Jakeem Grant, Demetric Felton, or anyone else who has leaned on special teams as their path to the roster. Throw in his ability as a receiver out of the backfield and he could be quite the find.