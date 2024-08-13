3 problems Browns are already dealing with in training camp
The Cleveland Browns played their first preseason game of the year and have two more on the calendar. In the meantime, they'll continue to take part in training camp so that the team can practice in preparation for a crucial 2024 season.
A season ago, the Browns won 11 games and made it to the playoffs for the second time in the Kevin Stefanski era. With the AFC North not getting any easier, training camp and preseason are important for the Browns so they can put together the best possible roster to help them stay afloat in the toughest division in the league.
That being said, it hasn't been easy. The Browns have faced some issues this summer but it's worth noting not all of the problems they have laid out in front of them are bad problems. Sure, they have some of those but there are both good and bad problems the Browns are facing so far during training camp. We'll start with the bad problems.
Injuries
The Browns have been a team with one of the better offensive lines in the league and that's because they've been able to identify reliable depth in case of injuries. Training camp and the preseason haven't been kind to the backup centers in Cleveland, as Brian Allen went down with an injury earlier this summer and now Luke Wypler was carted off during the preseason opener.
Teams' goals during training camp and preseason are to weed out the players who won't make the team and for the rest of the key players to stay healthy. It's a bummer that the Browns haven't been able to avoid the injury bug so far.
Run game concerns
Without Nick Chubb, this Browns run game leaves a lot to be desired. In the preseason opener, we saw the run game depth first hand and it wasn't the prettiest of sights. The group totaled just 56 yards on the ground with John Kelly Jr. and Pierre Strong Jr. both tying the team in rushing yards with 15.
Jerome Ford stepped in and did a nice job in Chubb's absence last year but teams now will have a lot more film on the former Cincinnati product, potentially making him easier to slow down. There aren't many running backs like Chubb in the league and we know the Browns run game will be better once he returns but not seeing anyone really separate from the rest of the pack is a bit of cause for concern.
QB and WR depth
Now, onto the good problem the Browns are facing in training camp and that's their quarterback and wide receiver depth. The Browns wanted to ensure that they wouldn't have to start five different quarterbacks again in 2024 and signed Tyler Huntley and Jameis Winston to backup Deshaun Watson. They also have Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their quarterback depth chart as well, making it a difficult group to trim down.
Wide receiver being stacked is a great problem to have because it means the offense will be stocked full of weapons. Amari Cooper, despite some trade rumors floating around, is going to be WR1 and then there are talented names like Elijah Moore, Jerry Jeudy, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman behind him. Wide receiver will be another position where it's going to be hard to cut people because the Browns have stockpiled so much depth there.
With all of that being said, people will have to get cut at both of these positions so here's to hoping the Browns make the right decision here.
As for the bad problems the team has dealt with in training camp, injuries are going to happen. We just have to hope they don't start piling up again like last year. The run game will also improve once Nick Chubb is back in the lineup. We're only in the preseason right now so there's plenty of time for the Browns to fix things by the time the regular season rolls around.