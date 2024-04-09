3 prospects Browns need to avoid at all costs in the 2024 NFL Draft
With only a few picks to work with, the Browns need to avoid boom-or-bust prospects
By Randy Gurzi
Every year, the incoming class of rookies has NFL teams all over the league excited. The Cleveland Browns know all too well that the excitement doesn’t always lead to production on the field. Far too many times, a player is unable to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon them.
This doesn’t always manifest in the form of a major bust but there are also times a player just isn’t a good fit. With that being said, here’s a look at three members of the 2024 NFL Draft Class the Browns should avoid since they could be a bust for them.
3. T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
Last year, Siaki Ika was the massive nose tackle with questionable athleticism. Despite dropping roughly 20 pounds before heading to Indianapolis, Ika was at the bottom of nearly every drill. Cleveland ignored the warning signs and selected him in Round 3.
There’s still time for him to turn things around but Ika wasn’t good as a rookie. He hardly saw the field and recorded no stats in his four appearances.
Looking ahead to 2024, T’Vondre Sweat could be a similar prospect. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 366 pounds, Sweat did better in testing than Ika but his tape shows a player who is slow off the snap and offers little explosion.
Throw in a recent arrest for a DWI and it makes sense to pass on him. Cleveland will continue to try and develop Ika while leaning on several other players — including free agent addition Quinton Jefferson.