3 Quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns could target ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
If the Cleveland Browns are concerned that Deshaun Watson might continue to struggle with his injured shoulder, they could look for some help ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline
By Randy Gurzi
1. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons
Undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2015, Taylor Heinicke started his career with the Minnesota Vikings, which was during Kevin Stefanski's tenure with the team. Heinicke wound up bouncing around the NFL, eventually making his way to Carolina. He had a stint in the XFL and re-joined his former coach with the Panthers, Ron Rivera, in Washington where he wound up starting 24 games over the next three seasons.
Heinicke led The Football Team (should have kept that name) to a 12-11-1 record while throwing for 33 touchdowns and 21 picks. He added another 431 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as he continually earned the trust and respect of his teammates due to his toughness.
He also had a great performance in the playoffs following the 2020 campaign when he had to start for an injured Alex Smith. Facing off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he threw for 305 yards in a 31-23 loss that was much closer than expected.
This year, Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons and is serving as the backup to Desmond Ridder. Atlanta is committed to letting Ridder develop and might be willing to move on from Heinicke. Behind him is Logan Woodside, who isn't as good as Heinicke but has a history with Arthur Smith, so he could feel comfortable moving him up the depth chart in order to add a day-three pick.
He's not a long-term starter but there's no denying he would be an upgrade for this Cleveland offense and could keep them in the AFC North race.
Again, the ideal scenario would be Watson returning to health but considering he just had an MRI on Monday, it might be time to look for an alternative option.