Deshaun Watson has MRI on injured shoulder, IR might be on the table
The Cleveland Browns had Deshaun Watson get an MRI on his shoulder and head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to say if IR was an option or not
By Randy Gurzi
Following a two-game absence, Deshaun Watson returned to the lineup this weekend for the Cleveland Browns, but he wasn't on the field long.
Watson completed just one of five passes for five yards and threw an interception before taking a hard hit that sent him to the medical tent. He was checked for a concussion in addition to having his shoulder looked at.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski then decided to pull him from the game and P.J. Walker took over. Cleveland escaped with a win and on Monday, Watson apparently had an MRI.
Stefanski did say they were awaiting results but wouldn't elaborate on what he was thinking. He also didn't comment on whether or not they're thinking about putting him on the IR.
“Always gathering information,” Stefanski said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But listen, he’s getting better. He’s a competitive kid. He is working hard … I wouldn’t say (if IR is an option) for any player really.”
Without Watson, the Browns have leaned on Walker but that was only after Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled against the Ravens in Week 4. Walker has now been elevated from the practice squad three times and needs to be signed to the active roster going forward, which feels like a formality at this point.
Browns also waiting on Jerome Ford news
Watson wasn't the only starter who headed to the sideline in Week 7. Jerome Ford, who had a long touchdown to start the game injured his ankle and had to sit out the remainder of the game.
There's no word yet on how long Ford may be out but they did release Deon Jackson which means they either feel good about Ford or are comfortable with Kareem Hunt (who was questionable in Week 7) and Pierre Strong.