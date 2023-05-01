3 questionable areas the Cleveland Browns answered during the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns answer No. 2: Wide Receiver
One of the more surprising picks by the Cleveland Browns in 2023 was Cedric Tillman. Berry took the former Tennessee Volunteer in Round 3 with pick No. 74 and really made a statement about his wide receiver room.
Remember, the Browns traded for Amari Cooper last offseason and recently made a trade for Elijah Moore where they gave up a second-round pick.
Had Tillman stayed healthy for all of 2022, he likely would have been a first-round pick. A high ankle sprain limited him tremendously last season, but there's no reason to believe he won’t return to form.
Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones (DPJ), and Moore will certainly be the starters in 2023 unless Tillman absolutely balls out in preseason, but he is a fantastic insurance policy with DPJ in a contract year and having to decide on the fifth-year option for Moore next offseason.
With David Bell and Marquise Goodwin on the roster it also will make things extremely difficult for Anthony Schwartz to even make the roster. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him released before the start of the preseason.
Even though Tillman was a bit of a surprise (and a slight reach because of the injury), Berry set the Browns up extremely well at the receiver position for the next couple of years.