3 realistic Browns trade targets this offseason
These 3 trades would be realistic options for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, should they be willing to pull the trigger
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns could trade for Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa was an absolute stud for the Ohio State Buckeyes, which is why the Chargers were happy to use the third overall pick on him back in 2016. Bosa burst onto the scene as a rookie, registering 10.5 sacks despite missing the first four games of the season. Since then, he's continued to produce at a high volume with 67 sacks under his belt.
He played well enough that Los Angeles signed him to a massive extension in 2020, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $135 million. He enters this season with two years left on his contract but there are a couple of reasons to think the Chargers might be willing to move on.
First is the addition of Jim Harbaugh, who takes over as the head coach following the firing of Brandon Staley. Harbaugh could be looking to rebuild part of the roster and sending Bosa elsewhere could give him some draft capital to work with.
The second would be his cap hit. Bosa is slated to account for $36.6 million against the cap in 2024 and $32.97 in 2025. He's also missed time in each of the past two seasons, playing in just 14 games combined.
Even with the high cap hit and the missed games, there would be a reason to pull the trigger. Bosa is still a force when he's on the field and had 6.5 sacks in just nine games. For Cleveland, that would have been good enough for second on the team behind NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
Cleveland would need to work on an extension for Bosa should they land him and general manager Andrew Berry would have to do some creative accounting as well to make it work. But pairing Bosa and Garrett while having Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo coming in off the bench would be practically unfair to opposing offenses.